Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 22:29 Hits: 6

The U.S. and Russian diplomacy heads, Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov, will hold a meeting tomorrow in Stockholm, Sweden, in the midst of the escalation of tensions between the two powers, the press reported today.

According to a State Department official quoted by CNN, Blinken will also hold talks with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The U.S. Secretary of State demanded the day before in a threatening tone that Russia “stay away from aggression in Ukraine” or “serious consequences” could be “unleashed.”

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin made clear the risk of “crossing the red line” with his country and reassured that, should any nation “destroy bridges” with Moscow, the response will be “asymmetric, immediate and forceful.”

US’s @SecBlinken will meet Russia’s Sergei Lavrov tomorrow, 1st direct contact between officials of the two countries in weeks amid tensions over Ukraine, @nwadhams reports.



Lavrov has warned “the situation is deteriorating…”https://t.co/kftZQmhvCahttps://t.co/dxFxYGIhqY December 1, 2021

“We have enough patience, responsibility, professionalism, self-confidence and common sense in making any decision, but I hope that no one will think of crossing the red line in relations with Russia,” the president said in his annual message to Parliament.

The Kremlin warned that it would not tolerate “interference in Russia’s internal affairs” or “insults.”

Blinken concludes this Thursday a tour of Europe, where he traveled to a meeting of foreign ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization held in Riga, capital of Latvia, and then went to Sweden to attend the Ministerial Council of the OSCE.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russian-FM-and-US-Secretary-of-State-to-Meet-in-Stockholm-20211202-0016.html