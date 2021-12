Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 09:19 Hits: 10

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The migrant crisis on the Belarus-Polish border has caused logistics problems for Russian food producers, who are suffering losses and risk having to temporarily stop production if the situation worsens. Read full story

