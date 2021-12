Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 08:45 Hits: 11

A Serbian court has sentenced four former state security officers to up to 30 years in prison over the 1999 murder of journalist Slavko Curuvija, an outspoken critic of the late strongman Slobodan Milosevic's government.

