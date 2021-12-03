The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'I am never a minute late': Trial unearths Elizabeth Holmes's bizarre written daily schedule

The fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has unearthed her written daily schedule in which she makes a series of bizarre proclamations about her diet and her communications style.

The schedule was admitted into evidence at Holmes's trial this week and it begins with her waking up at 4 a.m. with instructions to "rise and thank God."

A couple of hours later, Holmes would pray for ten minutes before having a breakfast consisting of a banana and whey.

Odder then the schedule itself, however, were Holmes's notes to herself to seemingly remind herself of how to behave throughout her day.

"I am never a minute late," she wrote. "I show no excitement calm, direct, pointed... ALL ABOUT BUSINESS."

Other Holmes notes made claims such as "I know the outcome of every encounter" and "I am fully present."

Holmes was indicted in 2018 on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her role in allegedly promoting a false product as CEO of Theranos.

See the whole schedule below.

