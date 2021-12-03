Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 00:03 Hits: 6

NATO has declared that it will not take any military defense action in the event of a conflict against Ukraine, as Ukraine is not member of NATO.

Ukraine was the focus of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Foreign Ministers Council after the West gave clear signals that it would not defend Ukraine with weapons.

Stockholm hosted this Thursday's OSCE meeting where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that his country contributes to the solution of the 2014 internal Ukrainian conflict in Donbas.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that they cannot guarantee security to Ukraine as it is not a member country.

Stoltenberg, urged not to confuse the collective defense of allies and support for Ukraine, recalling that the alliance agreement provides for the obligation to go to war to defend its members, while with Kiev it does not.

To which Ivan Dmytrovych Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister commented, "What is important is that we have heard a clear response at that ministerial meeting to my call to deepen cooperation with Ukraine in military matters," adding that the Atlantic alliance warned Russia against any aggressive action.

He argued that despite the fact that the bloc provides support to Ukraine, the country is not included in the collective defense guarantees stipulated in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

#Russia | President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons in Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response.https://t.co/EhIbkKYIw5 December 1, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/NATO-States-It-Will-Not-Take-Military-Action-To-Defend-Ukraine-20211202-0013.html