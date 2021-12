Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:27 Hits: 7

Rapid antigen tests for detecting the coronavirus could be giving people a false sense of security. In Germany, manufacturers are allowed to certify the efficacy of their tests without independent quality control.

