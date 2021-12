Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 08:30 Hits: 14

The European rights body is launching disciplinary action over Turkey's repeated refusal to comply with a 2019 ruling to release jailed activist Osman Kavala by the European Court of Human Rights.

