Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 23:21 Hits: 6

The magazine, which originated in France, is the first major fashion publication to take the step. Elle said it wants to "foster a more humane fashion industry."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/elle-magazine-to-drop-fur-from-all-international-editions/a-60003630?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf