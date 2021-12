Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 05:20 Hits: 11

Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211203-us-to-resume-trump-era-remain-in-mexico-policy-for-asylum-seekers