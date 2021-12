Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 08:34 Hits: 14

A 27-year-old man who posted a photo on Facebook of his wife having sex with her work supervisor, calling the supervisor a “homewrecker” in his caption, was sentenced to 13 weeks’ jail on Friday (Dec 3). Read full story

