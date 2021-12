Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 08:33 Hits: 14

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud have placed 2,000 people, most of them children, into quarantine after two cases of the Omicron variant were detected at an international school. Read full story

