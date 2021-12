Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 08:33 Hits: 11

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Council of Europe said on Friday it ruled to notify Turkey of its intention to launch "infringement proceedings" against the country over its failure to release philanthropist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/03/council-of-europe-notifies-turkey-of-planned-action-over-kavala