Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 20:58 Hits: 6

Germany offered an apology and money for the massacres its colonial forces carried out in Namibia, but critics say the offer does not go far enough.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/1202/Germany-admits-to-genocide-in-Namibia.-Should-reparations-follow?icid=rss