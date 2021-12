Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 08:19 Hits: 11

At least 1,000 predominantly Shia prisoners executed by ISIL at Iraq's Badush Central Prison in June 2014, UNITAD says.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/3/isil-committed-war-crimes-at-mosul-prison-un-investigation-finds