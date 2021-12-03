News Roundup: Another shutdown fight; Boebert 'crossed a line'

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 03:30 Hits: 13

In the news today: Another government shutdown battle. What's the reason for this one? It doesn't matter. It literally never matters.

In the meantime, Rep. Lauren Boebert is being called out by a Colorado paper for her ongoing, incoherent attacks on a Muslim colleague; former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is now calling himself fake news rather than standing by the leaked book revelation that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 before he showed up—and refused to be tested—at the last presidential debate; and a second look at the videos from that period make it pretty clear that Trump was both sick at the time and knew it. Just call him Typhoid Trump?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and ... Joe Manchin threaten government shutdown over vaccine mandates

• 'Cannot fathom what evil intent drives this behavior': Local Colorado paper calls out Lauren Boebert

• Mark Meadows calls Mark Meadows a liar rather than disagree with Donald Trump

• Even when ADL researchers report persistent Holocaust denial, Facebook reluctant to take it down

• Looking back, these video clips make it clear Trump knew he had COVID before Biden debate

Community Spotlight:

• The next target(s) after abortion rights...

Also trending from the community:

• Apparently, we've been lying to girls for a long time

• EU aims to rattle tropical rainforest killing industries with beef, cocoa, and coffee import ban

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2067288