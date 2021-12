Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 18:31 Hits: 10

Ahead of Gambia’s December 3 presidential elections, the country's Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) wrapped up a sweeping three-year public inquiry on Thursday, recommending prosecutions for abuses committed during former President Yahya Jammeh's 22-year rule. FRANCE 24’s Sarah Sakho and Elimane Ndao report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211202-ex-president-yahya-jammeh-s-victims-still-waiting-for-justice-ahead-of-gambia-polls