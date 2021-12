Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 20:36 Hits: 12

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his British counterpart Boris Johnson that the UK held "a large part of the solution" to the Channel migrant crisis and rejected the idea of joint border patrols, according to letter seen by AFP on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211202-france-rejects-british-idea-of-joint-border-controls-amid-channel-migrant-crisis