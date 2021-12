Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 18:22 Hits: 10

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate on Thursday passed the main text of a constitutional amendment that will ease the government's spending cap and open room for a larger welfare program. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/03/brazil-senate-oks-easing-budget-cap-to-fund-welfare-program