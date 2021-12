Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 19:13 Hits: 12

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will join other members of the World Trade Organization in signing a declaration on gender equality and women's economic empowerment, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/03/us-to-join-wto-joint-declaration-on-gender-equality