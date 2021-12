Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 20:32 Hits: 10

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, that he rejected the idea of a joint British-French patrol in the English Channel to fight illegal migration, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. Read full story

