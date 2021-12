Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 16:35 Hits: 5

Stacey Abrams will campaign to become the nation’s first Black female governor by running in Georgia, again challenging Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. When she ran against Mr. Kemp in 2018, she lost by a margin of 1.4 percentage points.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/1202/Will-Stacey-Abrams-become-America-s-first-Black-female-governor?icid=rss