Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021

Health-care workers are trained how to address medical issues, but often they are less equipped to deal with the emotional challenges faced by people with serious illness. Learning how to incorporate quality of life concerns into medical care benefits patients and can help prevent burnout among staff.

