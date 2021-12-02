‘The former president was suggesting people inject bleach’: Psaki shoots down Doocy's Trump-Biden comparison

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 11:15 Hits: 5

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was quick to scuttle Fox News’ president anti-Biden propagandist after he tried to turn today’s news about then-President Donald Trump hiding the results of his positive COVID test barely days before standing on stage with Joe Biden at a Sept. 2020 debate into a story about President Joe Biden’s success in scuttling the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of talk about the first Trump-Biden debate today,” Doocy began. “But at the second one in 2021, roughly 220,000 Americans had already died of COVID. Joe Biden said about Trump, ‘anyone who was responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America.’ Is that still the standard now that more Americans have died under President Biden?"

“I think the fundamental question here is what are you doing to save lives and protect people?” Psaki responded, with a tinge of anger. “And the former president was suggesting people inject bleach. He apparently, reportedly didn’t even share with people he was going to interact with that he had tested positive for COVID himself. He continued to provide a forum for misinformation, which probably led to people not getting, not taking steps forward to get to protect themselves, to wear a mask, to eventually get vaccinated. This President has made the vaccine widely available. He’s relied on the health – the advice of his health and medical experts, and he is trying to be a part of solving this crisis, getting the pandemic under control. And I think there’s a pretty stark difference between their approaches. ”

