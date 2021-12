Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 11:18 Hits: 5

Austria's ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced he is stepping back from politics. At 35, he was the country's youngest leader but his tenure in office was plagued by scandals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austrian-ex-chancellor-kurz-to-withdraw-from-politics/a-59993547?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf