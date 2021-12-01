First confirmed case of new Omicron variant identified in US

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 08:00 Hits: 1

The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in a person in California, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday, while France made a negative Covid-19 test mandatory for all travellers arriving from outside the EU in a bid to prevent the fast-spreading new variant from taking hold in the country.

