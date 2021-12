Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:04 Hits: 5

Fed up with difficult working hours, inflexibility or simply a lack of passion for their current profession, a huge number of Americans have been turning in their resignations since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. In August, an unprecedented 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs – and they're among 20 million others who have quit since April 2021.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20211202-quit-my-job-great-resignation-usa-tiktok