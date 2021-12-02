‘Basically game over’: Legal experts say Supreme Court is likely to end Roe v Wade – and it won't stop there

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 00:53 Hits: 2

Legal experts are weighing in after listening to Wednesday morning’s Supreme Court oral arguments on abortion, and they’re almost entirely certain the 6-3 conservative majority will gut Roe v. Wade – the only question is how much.

Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter says there’s no question that the Supreme Court “seem poised to slash abortion rights” and maybe worse.

Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern predicts that, in his opinion, basically by the end of next year – six months after the Supreme Court hands down its decision in today’s case – half the states across the country will have abortion bans in place.

To those who say women can just travel to a state that doesn’t ban abortion, University of California, Irvine School of Law law and political science professor and election law expert Rick Hasen offers this question:

READ: 'Intentional deception': Mark Meadows releases damning details about Trump ahead of hearing with Jan. 6 panel

And Hasen made clear it won’t stop there.

He says, “it won’t end with overturning Roe and allowing guns outside the home. There’s a lot more on the chopping block coming in terms of voting rights, LGBTQ rights, environmental protection, immigration, and more. Decades of work by the conservative legal movement is paying off.”

NYU law professor Melissa Murray agrees it’s not just about abortion.

READ: The Supreme Court shows off its contempt for women

Stern observes this one “question from Amy Coney Barrett is basically game over for Roe.” The far right-wing faith-based justice says now that women can simply give up a child for adoption after giving birth means there’s no reason to not ban abortion.



— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) This question from Amy Coney Barrett is basically game over for Roe. She says: Now that all 50 states have "safe haven" laws that let women relinquish parental rights after birth, the burdens of parenthood discussed in Roe and Casey are irrelevant, and the decisions are obsolete. pic.twitter.com/omyhGISVmN — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 1, 2021

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/supreme-court-roe-v-wade/