Tehran Wants Nothing Less Than the Removal of US Sanctions

Tehran declared that Iran's participation in the Vienna talks aims primarily to ensure the complete and verifiable lifting of all illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the U.S.

Tehran discarded new commitments' introduction with the remaining parties to the Iranian nuclear deal at the talks held in the Austrian capital, stating that nothing less than the lifting of sanctions by the U.S. is acceptable.



Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told IRNA on Tuesday, "Everything that is taking place in Vienna is aimed at the removal of sanctions. We will not accept anything less, nor will we take on any nuclear commitments beyond what is set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."



Khatibzadeh also commented that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a delegation capable of advocating for removing sanctions, maintaining a solid will before the current talks in Vienna.

Talks with the 5 JCPOA parties and Iran kicked off in Vienna last April intending to remove the illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic after the United States showed interest in returning to the agreement.

After Iran's elections, the talks were suspended but resumed on Monday. Since then, Khatibzadeh announced that the negotiations were "on the right track." provided, however, that "the other side has the sincere intention to work for the removal of sanctions instead of wasting time, extending the duration of the talks or inventing childish excuses."

