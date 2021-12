Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 02:35 Hits: 4

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday it was time to “think about mandatory vaccination” as the fast-spreading Omicron variant darkened forecasts and deepened fears of another difficult winter.

