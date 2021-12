Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:09 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to declare a public holiday for the Federal Territories on Friday (Dec 3) following the victory of its Malaysia Cup team was not done unilaterally, said Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim. Read full story

