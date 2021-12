Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 08:58 Hits: 9

As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its second anniversary, the emergence of the Omicron variant has prompted many to ask whether there will ever be a light at the end of the tunnel. And, given seemingly entrenched nationalism and vaccine misinformation, will the world cope any better with the next global health crisis?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/the-virus-strikes-back