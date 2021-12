Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 21:57 Hits: 4

The U.S. military’s stoic culture has long placed a stigma on food assistance. That is changing as the problem widens and inflation pinches.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Military/2021/1201/Food-insecurity-rises-in-US-military-ranks.-So-does-honesty-about-it?icid=rss