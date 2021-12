Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 22:17 Hits: 1

“The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel” articulates the patience, shrewdness, and humanity that informed her leadership.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/1201/The-Chancellor-expands-on-the-exceptional-life-of-Angela-Merkel?icid=rss