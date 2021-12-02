'No words can express what we put these people through': 18 wrongful convictions and counting

Category: World Hits: 6
A Black carpenter wrongfully convicted in six murders is suing the city of Philadelphia after being acquitted of two murders and exonerated of four. "Chris Williams is the only person in the US to be exonerated of 6 murder convictions after serving 31 yrs in prison, 25 of which he was on death row!" noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump tweeted on Wednesday, when he also announced that a lawsuit was filed on Williams’ behalf in the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia. Along with the city, defendants include former District Attorney Lynne Abraham, prosecutor David Desiderio, and 17 police detectives, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Crump said during a news conference that Williams “is almost like the symbol for wrongful conviction of Black men in America … We have to be better than this,” the attorney added. “We cannot continue to let racism cloud our judgment when it comes to not even just wrongful convictions but administering justice.”
Joseph Santarone, Desiderio's attorney, declined comment with the newspaper, but Desiderio told the Inquirer in 2020 that the exonerations were "garabage." "A jury believed [White], Desiderio said. "I don't know how they can invade the province of the jury."
Philadelphia County Common Pleas Court Judge Tracy Brandeis-Roman exonerated Williams on Feb. 9, 2021 in a case she called "mind-boggling."
A jury convicted Williams as well as Troy Coulston and Theophalis “Bilal” Wilson of killing Otis Reynolds, 22; Gavin Anderson, 19; and Kevin Anderson, Gavin's 17-year-old brother. The victims were shot in the head in what police said were drug-related killings in 1989, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. That same year Michael Haynesworth, 19, was found dead in the backseat of his car, a crime Williams was also convicted of committing. He was sentenced to life in prison as were Wilson and Coulston.
Their cases depended largely on the testimony of James White, who at the time was facing the death penalty himself in six murders. Journalist Maurice Possley wrote in the National Registry:
"A re-investigation by defense lawyers and the prosecution showed that not only had James White, the prosecution’s sole eyewitness to the triple murder and a key witness in the Haynesworth case, been discredited, but he had admitted his testimony implicating himself along with Williams and Wilson was false.Moreover, a re-opening of the case by the CIU revealed a trove of police reports and information that pointed to other suspects and undermined other witnesses’ testimony in the prosecution’s case in the triple murder. The re-investigation showed that White had implicated himself in two other murders—that of Troy Brown and David Rice—but that information was never disclosed to Williams’s attorneys in either prosecution.The newly disclosed information had been concealed by the trial prosecutor, David Desiderio, who denied any misconduct in the case.”
