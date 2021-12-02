News Roundup: Supreme Court looks primed to overturn Roe; Trump exposed Biden to COVID during debate

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 04:00 Hits: 6

In the news today: In oral arguments before the Supreme Court, the Trump-appointed conservative justices strongly signaled that Mississippi's new abortion ban will be used as the vehicle for overturning Roe v. Wade. In Georgia, Stacey Abrams announced she will challenge Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for the governor's office in next year's election.

Ex-House Republican and former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may be battling with Congress over House demands that he tell what he knows about the inside-the-White-House coup attempt that culminated in a violent attack on the Capitol, but in a leak from a new book Meadows shed light on another grotesquery of the Trump era. Yes, Trump knew he had tested positive for COVID-19 before the presidential debate against Joe Biden, and before meeting with military families in the White House. He attended both events, without a mask, despite the positive test; soon afterward, he was hospitalized for severe COVID-19 symptoms.

• Trump tested positive for COVID-19 before the first debate with Biden, then lied about it

• Stacey Abrams announces campaign for Georgia governorship

• McConnell and his maniacs are flirting with another government shutdown, because of course they are

• Red flags fly as Supreme Court hears arguments on Mississippi abortion ban

• Tennessee moms' group tears the veil off the whole 'critical race theory' panic

• The Climate Crisis Is About Saving The Human Race, Not "Saving The Planet"

• Lamb takes sheep dewormer and dies

• Catfight in the republican caucus? Or something deeper?

