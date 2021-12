Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 19:03 Hits: 6

The first confirmed case of the new omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in the United States. It was discovered in California.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-us-reports-first-case-of-omicron-variant/a-59990915?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf