In post-Jammeh Gambia, entrepreneurs thrive in business-friendly climate

In post-Jammeh Gambia, entrepreneurs thrive in business-friendly climate On Saturday, Gambians head to the polls to vote for their president. Five years have passed since Adama Burrow, the outgoing leader, ended 22 years of dictatorship by defeating Yahya Jammeh in the polls. The democratic transition has been life-changing for entrepreneurs, and many who had left have now come back to take part in the post-Jammeh development. Sarah Sakho, Elimane Ndao and Emmanuelle Landais report.

https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211201-in-post-jammeh-gambia-entrepreneurs-thrive-in-business-friendly-climate

