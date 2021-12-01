Footage from classroom at Oxford High School shows students fleeing shooting through window

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 15:43 Hits: 2

A video posted on Snapchat and TikTok shows 50 seconds of intense fear and a surprising sense of composure from students taking cover in a classroom during an active shooter situation on the afternoon of November 30 at Oxford High School in Michigan. The students fled out a window when they suspected that the shooter, posing as a law enforcement officer, was at their door. The shooting left three people dead and eight others injured. A 15-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20211201-oxford-high-school-michigan-shooting-video