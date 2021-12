Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:43 Hits: 2

Under the Taliban, most high school girls in Afghanistan have not yet been allowed back to classrooms following pandemic closures. But in the western province of Herat, parents, students, and teachers have pushed forward and are holding classes anyway.

