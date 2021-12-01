The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

War in Ethiopia: Oromo Liberation Army advances towards Addis Ababa

War in Ethiopia: Oromo Liberation Army advances towards Addis Ababa Fighting continues in Ethiopia, where rebel groups are advancing on the capital Addis Ababa. While much has been said about the northern front, where the army is at war with the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF), another armed group – allied to Tigrayans – is fighting from the south and west of the country. The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) now controls a large swathe of territory. Together, the TDF and OLA plan to topple the government and take over the capital. The government accuses these rebel groups of committing crimes against civilians, including several massacres. Our regional correspondent reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20211201-war-in-ethiopia-oromo-liberation-army-advances-towards-addis-ababa

