As Covid cases soar among France's children, experts baffled by relaxed school protocol

As Covid cases soar among France's children, experts baffled by relaxed school protocol The fifth wave of Covid-19 infections has swept through France, leaving no corner untouched. French authorities are setting down new pandemic measures like sandbags to stem the tide – expediting booster shots, tightening the health pass and widening mask mandates. But one paradox stands out: While cases are higher than ever and rising fastest in children, the last of the unvaccinated, France is loosening protection measures at schools.

