Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 09:21 Hits: 2

Recent migration tragedies in the English Channel and on Belarus's western borders underscore the extent to which civilians have become unwitting weapons in a new era of perpetual conflict. With governments reciprocating bad behavior under a cloud of hypocrisy and plausible deniability, a race to the bottom is already under way.



Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/connectivity-conflicts-weaponization-of-migration-by-mark-leonard-2021-12