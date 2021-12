Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 13:05 Hits: 2

Many governments’ initial reaction to the appearance of the new COVID-19 variant – attempting to ban travel from South Africa and neighboring countries, even though it had already spread far and wide – seems a bit desperate. In fact, governments may be better prepared than they think for whatever comes next.

