Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 14:35 Hits: 2

Digital payments and financial transactions hold the promise of greater convenience, stronger competition, and increased savings to society. But when it comes to digital currencies, central banks – and not free-floating cryptocurrencies or stablecoins – should lead the way.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/digital-payments-without-cryptocurrencies-by-shang-jin-wei-2021-12