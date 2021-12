Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 01:55 Hits: 3

The US has congratulated the leftist opposition candidate on the "historic" victory that would make Castro the first female leader of Honduras.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/honduras-ruling-party-concedes-defeat-to-xiomara-castro/a-59983051?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf