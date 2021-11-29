The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Caught between Macron and the far right, French conservatives pick 2022 candidate

Caught between Macron and the far right, French conservatives pick 2022 candidate

France's conservative Les Républicains choose their presidential nominee in an internal party vote December 1-4, hoping to avoid the squabbles and scandals that scuppered their Élysée Palace run five years ago. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the five candidates battling to represent a diminished conservative party that finds itself squeezed between President Emmanuel Macron and his challengers on the far right. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211129-caught-between-macron-and-the-far-right-french-conservatives-pick-2022-candidate

