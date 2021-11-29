Caught between Macron and the far right, French conservatives pick 2022 candidate

Category: World Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 17:46 Hits: 1

France’s conservative Les Républicains choose their presidential nominee in an internal party vote December 1-4, hoping to avoid the squabbles and scandals that scuppered their Élysée Palace run five years ago. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the five candidates battling to represent a diminished conservative party that finds itself squeezed between President Emmanuel Macron and his challengers on the far right.

