Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 11:12 Hits: 1

French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour announced on Tuesday that he will run for president in next year's election, staking his claim in a video peppered with anti-immigrant rhetoric and warnings France must be saved from decline.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211130-far-right-pundit-eric-zemmour-announces-2022-bid-for-french-presidency