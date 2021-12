Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 20:51 Hits: 1

A new poll showed a significant drop in support for far-right polemicist Eric Zemmour – just days before he officially launched his presidential campaign on Tuesday after anticipation of his bid hung over French politics for months. Analysts say a failure to look presidential combines with a weak point on economics to limit his appeal.

