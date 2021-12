Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:58 Hits: 0

The ruling National Party of Honduras is conceding defeat in Sunday's presidential elections, a senior party figure said on Tuesday, leaving leftist candidate Xiomara Castro poised to become Honduras' first female leader.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211130-honduras-ruling-party-concedes-defeat-leaving-xiomara-castro-closer-to-presidential-win