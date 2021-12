Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 22:55 Hits: 0

A woman testified at the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday that the British socialite was sometimes present when she was sexually abused as a teenager by the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211130-accuser-says-maxwell-was-present-when-epstein-sexually-abused-her